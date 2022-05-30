A dozen Memorial Days have passed since William “Keith” Nolan lost his battle with cancer. The 1982 Webster Groves High School graduate found a place on its Wall of Fame for his writing career. His books are treasured by Vietnam veterans.
Vietnam War veteran and St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan has described Nolan as a “historian with a cult following.” Some 50,000 people have purchased his books. It’s a safe bet that many of his readers are veterans from the conflict described as “America’s most unpopular war.”
That description bothered William Nolan, who went by his middle name Keith, when he was a youngster growing up in Webster Groves. He was only 10 when the Vietnam War ended with Saigon’s fall in 1975, but he had already logged several youthful years advocating for U.S. troops.
Born into a military family, Nolan bristled as a youngster when he heard criticism of U.S. troops. In elementary school, he got tired of hearing only about massacres, drug-using troops and a corrupt ally in South Vietnam.
Nolan tried to paint a different picture — and write a different story. His first book at age 16 was about the fight for Hue during the Tet Offensive in 1968. Most historians mark Tet as a reversal in the war that began for the U.S. in the early 1960s.
Nolan wrote more than a dozen war books after earning a history degree from Webster University. In his college courses, he received recognition from professors and fellow students for his military history knowledge.
Despite being too young to serve during the years of conflict, Nolan lived the war vicariously by researching and writing about major battles. Among his books are “The Magnificent Bastards: Defense of Dong Ha” and “Death Valley: Summer Offensive.”
Nolan tried to follow in his father’s boot steps when he was old enough, but was told he could not serve because he was deaf. Nolan then took up the cause to find ways for the disabled to serve in the military, if that was their life goal.
Wall of Fame Nominee
When Nolan was nominated for the Wall of Fame at Webster Groves High School in 2008, his work on behalf of the disabled who sought military careers was noted. Others cited his tireless efforts to record the sacrifice of Americans in Vietnam.
Nolan relied heavily on interviews with enlisted men for the writing of his books, saying they had “the grunt’s eye view.” They did most of the fighting and dying, rather than their commanders.
McClellan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was among those who nominated Nolan for Webster Groves High School’s Wall of Fame. He said he was bemused that a high school kid could publish a book on the war, but was impressed as Nolan’s books about the battles in Southeast Asia kept on coming. They were marked by diligent research, accurate portrayals and an understanding of the military mindset.
“No one else in the country has done what he has done,” McClellan observed. “He has written gripping and historical accounts of battles and operations that would otherwise have been overlooked — overlooked by everybody except the people who participated in them. He could have made more money writing about a more popular subject, but he stayed with Vietnam.”
After a decade of writing books about the Vietnam conflict, Nolan changed his mind about whether the war was a good cause. He never lost his admiration for the young soldiers sent to Vietnam.
“That’s part of the reason I still do this,” he told McClellan for a 1992 article. “I like to give them credit. I like to put their names in print.”
A War Writer’s Testimonials
When Nolan died in February 2009 at age 44, commentary poured in from veterans grateful for his work chronicling their duty to country. The many testimonials echoed the recommendations for his Wall of Fame honor.
In Nolan’s book, “Operation Buffalo,” James L. Stuckey said he was “stuck in a hole” in the 1967 battle and didn’t understand what was going on all around him. He didn’t know how terrible it was until he read Nolan’s words on it.
Referring to Nolan’s book, “Into Laos: The Story of Dewey Canyon,” John Bradley said he served in the operation and Nolan nailed it.
Cindy Moyers said she cried for her cousin when she discovered all that he endured as described in Nolan’s book, “Ripcord: Screaming Eagles Under Siege, Vietnam 1970.”
A reader of Nolan’s book, “Battle for Hue: Tet 1969,” praised Nolan’s legacy of telling untold stories of young Americans serving and dying in dangerous places.
There is an ancient tale attributed to a father and son going off to a classic Greek war. The father explains that if they die and no one tells the story of victory or defeat, they will have died in vain.
Vietnam veterans and respected historians like Stephen Ambrose have this to say: “Keith Nolan, thank you for telling the story.”
