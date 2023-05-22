It was on April 16, a Sunday, that Ryan Moore glanced out from his bedroom window to capture the unusual sight of a stately gentleman in a three-piece suit having his photo taken in front of the Moore family’s Webster Groves home.
Not knowing who the stranger was, Moore went outside to introduce himself. He was astonished and delighted to learn that the stranger was none other than former federal judge, FBI director and CIA director William H. Webster. William Webster was joined that day by his wife, Lynda, and his son, William (Bill) Webster, Jr.
William H. Webster was in Missouri accompanying his wife to her Stephens College reunion in Columbia. He used the occasion to celebrate his recent 99th birthday (March 6) with a visit to St. Louis, including a stop at the home at 431 Yorkshire Place where he moved as a baby in 1924 and was raised until he left for Massachusetts in 1941 to attend Amherst College.
The Yorkshire Place home was built for William H. Webster’s parents in 1917 as a wedding gift from their maternal grandparents, the Hedgcocks.
During his visit, William H. Webster pointed out where his childhood friends and neighbors lived, noting that there are now far more homes on the block than when he was growing up.
“I valued the friends on the street and around the corner,” said William H. Webster. “We all kept track of each other when we went on to college and did different things. Some have departed, but I still keep in touch with others. This was the greatest place in America to grow up.”
Ryan Moore and his wife, Courtney, had researched their home and were aware that they and their six children were walking the same hallways as the small boy who would grow up to become a national icon — a federal judge who would go on to be the only person to head both the FBI and the CIA. William H. Webster most recently served as chair of the Homeland Security Advisory Council from 2005 until 2020.
Ryan Moore had been unsuccessful in his attempts to contact William H. Webster over the years, but on April 16, he received that most pleasant visit from the man himself.
“He’s a gentleman and handsome guy, sharply dressed and kind — a real statesman,” Ryan Moore said.
Bill Webster Jr. said when the family arrived at the Moore residence, they were reluctant to knock on the door. They stood looking at the home, and took a few photos in front of it. It was then that Ryan Moore noticed them and came out to invite William H. Webster, his wife and his son into their home.
“It looks the same now as it did in my old pictures,” said William H. Webster.
Lynda Webster said the Moores could not have been more delightful.
“The kids were polite and probably wondering who these strangers were. The house was so clean and beautifully done. They have great taste!” she said.
The trio walked from room to room as William H. Webster recounted stories from his childhood and special memories, which he shared with the Moore family. The steep staircase prevented them from visiting the second floor, but William H. Webster recalled his mother having him spend winter nights on the then screened porches to “toughen him up.”
The first floor rooms of the home remain pretty much the same as William H. Webster remembered them, with the exception of an enlarged kitchen. Bill Webster Jr. remembered the kitchen being “smallish,” but oh the meals his grandmother prepared in that small kitchen.
William H. Webster marveled at the fact that, as an only child, his portraits hung exactly where the portraits of the Moore family’s six children now hang.
William H. Webster said he had great memories of going through the Webster Groves School District, crediting the district with his quality formative education and competitive spirit.
“Dad was really attached to Webster Groves and had a bunch of friends he ran with in the neighborhood,” said Bill Webster Jr. “They had parties in everybody’s houses and moved around socializing. Dad always asks about different families on the street, but so many are gone.”
William H. Webster joked that one of the stops on the family’s visit to St. Louis was at Bellefontaine Cemetery “to make sure all my family members were still there. No one has left.”
Ryan and Courtney Moore are preparing to apply for a Webster Groves Historical House plaque, and they sure have the story to back its award. Their hope is that the plaque would read “Webster House,” but they are prepared for it to date back to the original “Hedgcock House.” Perhaps “Childhood Home of William H. Webster” could be added?
A Lifetime Of Service
William Hedgecock Webster Sr. is a highly-accomplished and decorated public service attorney, jurist and former federal judge. He also served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.
Among his many accomplishments, William H. Webster is probably best known for being director of the FBI, appointed by President Jimmy Carter (1978-1987), and director of the CIA, appointed by President Ronald Reagan (1987-1991).
Following his departure from the CIA, William H. Webster joined a law firm in Washington, D.C., where he is now a retired partner. He most recently served as chair of the Homeland Security Advisory Council from 2005 to 2020.
Last summer, he told his wife: “Honey, I just got a letter from (Homeland Security) Secretary Mayorkas and he’s reappointing me to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. I’ll be 100 when it expires!”
William H. Webster’s accolades include receiving the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Security Medal. He is arguably one of the most renowned Missourians ever, ranking right up there with President Harry S. Truman.