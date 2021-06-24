Schlueter, William H., Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Germaine C. Schlueter (nee Leingang); dear father of Susan Gloss, Germaine Fleming, William (Jean) Schlueter and Renee Schlueter; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Marianne (Paul) Steingruby; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many.
Visitation was at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, on Tuesday, June 22, then taken to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 23, for Visitation and Funeral Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. See kutisfuneralhomes.com for more information.