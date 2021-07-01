Schlueter, William H., Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, June 18, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Germaine C. Schlueter (nee Leingang); dear father of Susan Gloss, Germaine Fleming, William (Jean) Schlueter and Renée Schlueter; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Marianne (Paul) Steingruby, our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend.
Bill was a man of many parts —imagination, intelligence, old-school genius, humor, and stoicism — who created an entire model railroad village with tunnels, houses and people. His dollhouses featured electric doorbells, lights, toothpick staircases, chandeliers, and wallpaper. In 1973, he designed and built a two-story addition with a spiral staircase for the family home.
He loved the West, National Parks, museums, and monuments. At 18, he invented a self-propelled lawnmower, and his lifelong interest in electronics inspired his friends and family. He served as a Morse Code operator in Berlin, Germany, during the Korean War, later studying engineering at Washington University.
William began his professional career as a surveyor for MoPac, before becoming a plant engineer and manager of capital facilities at Carter Carburetor. Toward the end of his career, he was employed at Southwestern Bell as a consultant.
