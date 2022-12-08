Sutter, William F. (Bill), age 84, of Kirkwood, passed away Nov. 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn; his sons, Scott (Anne), Bryan (Angie), and Brent (Dana); as well as Ann Hayes Sutter and his seven grandchildren, all of whom he adored.
Bill graduated from WMSU in 1960, and University of Missouri School of Law in 1965. He worked as an attorney for Pet Inc. for 27 years, retiring as vice president, general counsel and secretary. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, watching sports and spending time with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Kirkwood United Methodist Church or Animal Protection Association. A memorial service will be held at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams, Kirkwood, on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m., followed by a visitation.