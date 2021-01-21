Macy, William F. “Bill,” went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the age of 76.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his cousin, Roy. He is survived by his wife Esther; daughter Sandra; son-in-law Tyrone; and grandchildren Casandra, Helen and Daniel.
Bill was a Vietnam vet. Before he joined the military, he spent his high school years in Eugene, Oregon, helping on the farm and enjoying the beauty of Oregon and its coast. It is there that he learned an appreciation for the land and for the American farmer that would stay with him.
After his tour in Vietnam, he traveled some before meeting his wife, Esther. They were married in 1973 and started life together in Kirkwood, Missouri. His passion for music was formed at an early age when he found his instrument of choice, the saxophone, which he played up until the Alzheimer’s began to impair his ability. He joined various community bands, including the AIM band, and played with them for years and traveled with the bands to various destinations including Europe. His other passion was running the football chain gangs at Kirkwood High School, which he participated in for 20 plus years. He also looked forward to the Thanksgiving game with the rivals at Webster Groves. He even ran the chains after being diagnosed with cancer in his 40s and undergoing chemo.
He enjoyed numbers and figuring out math problems, which is probably how he found himself at Southwest Bank, where he spent 30 plus years. He had a loving heart and cared for others, so he spent his retirement years helping at Circle of Concern, running the numbers for his wife’s quilting guild and helping with food drives, toy drives, and the APA of Missouri.
You cannot talk about Bill’s life without talking about his greatest passions, which were his wife, Esther, and his daughter, Sandra. They were the most important things in his life. His world revolved around both of them. Bill met Esther, the love of his life, in Yankton, South Dakota, before marrying her on Feb. 10, 1973, in Kirkwood and settling there. He loved spending time with her, traveling and volunteering with her. They would travel together during retirement back to Oregon and up to South Dakota to visit family. He loved doing things for her and making her happy.
When Sandra was little, he took time to do homework with her, play games, and show her all the love he could. “I loved you before you were you” was something he would tell her often throughout the years. He was also a proud grandad who loved his grandchildren. Some of the favorite final memories of him before Alzheimer’s started taking its toll were at his granddaughter Casandra’s wedding.
Bill spent his final couple years as a resident at Mason Pointe Lutheran Senior Services in Town and Country. The staff showed great compassion and care for not only him but for those that visited him. Also, when he was put on hospice care, the hospice nurses and staff were amazing and showed truly amazing compassion toward Bill and for his family.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a future date due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to either Circle of Concern, (https://www.circleofconcern.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org).
“I want to go out in the world again and see the trees and the lakes and the hills and the sky.” – John Wayne.
Bill, you are now free from the holds of Alzheimer’s. May your spirit now be free to see the world again. We love you and you will be deeply missed. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.