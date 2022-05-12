Lenox, William C. “Bill”, Passed away at age 92 on Monday, May 9, 2022. Bill was the beloved husband of Geraldine “Jerry” K. Lenox (nee Fell) for 68 years; loving father of Casey (Cheryl) Lenox and Kathy (Dave) Schmitt; cherished grandfather of Andrew (Kristen) Dawson and Benjamin (Rachel) Dawson; great-grandfather of Nina, Lila, and Hanna Dawson; dear brother of the late Butch Lenox; dear brother-in-law of Jay (Joan) Fell, and the late Jim (Jeanne survived) Fell; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at Chesterfield Presbyterian Church, 5037 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The BackStoppers, PO Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.