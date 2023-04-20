Mueller, William Bryant (Bill), 75, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April, 21, 2023, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Bill was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Roy and Daisie Mueller. He grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri, and was a standout athlete and student at Kirkwood High School. He attended The University of Tulsa, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in geophysics and joined the lifelong brotherhood of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
It was at TU where he met his soulmate and wife of 53 years, Ann Brooke Sloss Mueller. Bill is survived by his children, Bryant and Bridget Mueller, Aaron and Ireland Mueller, and Ashley and Brandon King. He has been blessed with seven wonderful grandchildren: Ali, Mason, Peyton, Brooke-Ann, Braxton, Brylee, and AJ.
Bill loved all sports and was a staple at the local gym. He began his career with Union Oil Company, which led to a successful 35-year journey around the globe searching for and finding oil and gas. He then followed a dream and co-founded Antlers Exploration, LLC, an independent exploration company where he continued to be an industry leader in the field of geophysics. He was very active in his alumni associations for TU and Sigma Chi, and industry associations such as SEG and SIPES.
A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, Bill was a generous philanthropist and passionate supporter of the Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center.
Bill is preceded in death by his loving parents, Roy and Daisie Mueller; James and Elizabeth Sloss; and sister-in-law Kate Tabor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center: www.midlandchildrens.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.