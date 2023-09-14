Thau, Jr., William Albert, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2023, surrounded by family. William was born on June 22, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William Albert Thau and Irene Mundy Thau. He was a member of Christ Church, where he served as a member of the vestry and was a lay reader and chalice bearer.
Bill attended Holy Redeemer School and Webster Groves High School and then went on to the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he dreamed of becoming a rocket engineer.
Bill served as social chairman of Beta Theta Pi and was also a member of the student council, where he was chairman of all student lectures and entertainment activities for the institute.
Bill entered the University of Texas Law School in 1963, where he became a member of the Texas Law Review. He wrote an article on insurance subrogation and graduated in the upper 10% of his class.
He joined the nine-man Dallas law firm of Jenkins, Anson, Spradley and Gilchrist in 1965, which had grown to 700 lawyers when he retired in 2000. During his tenure with the firm, he was head of the 50-lawyer real estate section for 25 years, which he considered the highlight of his legal career. He was chairman of the symposium on real estate builders and developers, which was sponsored by Southern Methodist University, for three years. Bill was a founding member of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and was selected to be in the Best Lawyers in America for 20 consecutive years. He was included in Who’s Who in American Law and Who’s Who in America and the World. In addition, he wrote a number of articles for the Real Estate Review of New York University, for which he published a book on complex real estate transactions. He was also chairman of the 5,000-member real estate, probate and trust law sections of the State Bar of Texas and served on the ethics committee of the State Bar.
At the firm that had become Jenkins and Gilchrist, he served on the executive committee for several terms. His clients at the firm included the Dallas Cowboys, Braniff Airlines, Centex Corporation, the Murchison Brothers, Metropolitan Life Insurance, Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance Company and many others.
Bill loved to relate the story of how he met the love of his life, Jane Hancock, and fell instantly in love with her at a fraternity party at the beginning of his sophomore year at Georgia Tech. She was a beautiful blonde freshman from Texas at nearby Agnes Scott College in Atlanta. He always credited Jane with the many successes in his life. They married in their early twenties and enjoyed a very loving marriage for 63 years. Jane and Bill had three children — William III, Caroline, and Jennifer — two of whom followed their father’s example and became lawyers. The third became an Emmy award-winning news anchor/journalist in Indianapolis and Cincinnati.
Bill and Jane were members of Brook Hollow Golf Club and active in many cultural and philanthropic organizations in Dallas. Bill also served as a chalice bearer and lay reader at Church of the Incarnation.
Aside from his many accomplishments, Bill had a very creative side, as evidenced by the four books he wrote and published during his retirement. They were “Non-Recourse,” “The Source Code,” “Anarchists of the Gilded Age,” and “I’m Not Dead.” They were all mystery thrillers dealing with Mexican cartels, identity theft, the Vatican Bank Scandal, Theodore Roosevelt and the Russian mafia.
Another aspect of his creativity was the manner in which he entertained his young children and eight grandchildren. He never read books to them but instead created many memorable moments for them with his storytelling. He created such family favorites as “Baby Doozie and the Bubble Gum Doctor” and his version of the “Adventures of Hughie, Louie and Dewey”.
Bill was well known — at least by his children — as the best joke teller in the world. He loved telling stories and making his friends laugh and smile with his dry sense of humor.
In his later years, Bill loved playing bridge at the Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Club. He enjoyed his many friends there and was very happy not to come in last. He was an avid fan of Texas and Georgia Tech football and had a vast knowledge of movies from all periods.
Aside from his many accomplishments, at his core, he was a man who adored his family and home. His favorite evenings were those spent at home with his family and beloved dog, Maggie.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; son, William Albert Thau III(Karen); daughters, Caroline Thau Garvey(Michael) and Jennifer Thau Andreas (Allen); as well as eight grandchildren — Abigail Jane Thau, Jay William Thau, William Jackson Seymour, Caroline Grace Seymour, James Hancock (Hank) Seymour, Grant Allen Andreas, Reed Wallace Andreas and Owen Thomas Andreas — and step-grandchildren Chase Bishop and Krista Bishop. He is also survived by siblings, Patricia Rudloff, Michael Thau, Robert Thau and Christopher Thau .
The funeral was Thursday, Sept. 7, at Christ Church. A reception was held immediately following the service.
We wish to thank the very special friends who cared for Bill during his last two months: Clarice Rutledge; Lachelle James; James Brooks; Brittany Wolfe; Nicol Turner; Patricia Holmes; and J.W. Hutchison. Special thanks to Dr. William Grubb, Dr. Michael Butler, Dr. Marcia Certain, Dr. George Powell and Dr. Charles Dempsey.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to Christ Church, Frederica or Hand in Hand of Glynn.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Thau family.