The Kirkwood City Council’s failure to mandate the Kirkwood Road developers to include city building code parking spaces does not justify another bad decision to offset the first wrong decision.
The Kirkwood City Council and the developers should stand along Kirkwood Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, so they can witness how busy Kirkwood Road is on most days, especially on sunny days.
If the council caves and allows Kirkwood Road to be narrowed, it will turn the road into a tunnel. The city might be required to install additional light standards because the additional height of the new construction and more narrow road will darken Kirkwood Road. Codes were enacted based upon logic. Based upon recent Kirkwood developments, the council is getting the reputation that exceptions are the norm.
Kirkwood Road should be a showcase road — a road that welcomes everyone. Lockwood Avenue does this in Webster Groves, especially without any tall construction. A tunnel-like Kirkwood Road appearance will discourage shoppers and diners. As to safety, it may discourage pedestrians from walking along the road to shop at stores on Kirkwood Road.
The city council should conduct face-to-face interviews with the business owners located on this section of Kirkwood Road. They should ask those business owners: “Will a narrower Kirkwood Road help or harm your business?”
If the city council knows that more parking spaces are needed in Kirkwood, then officials should take the prudent step and decide where the parking lots should be located. Turning some of Kirkwood Road into a quasi-parking lot is not the same as a real parking lot.
The city council should hire a architectural firm that specializes in street aesthetics and ask: “Who would benefit from a narrower Kirkwood Road?” Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. If that beauty is removed, the beholder (the shopper) will disappear.
Richard E. Drummond
Kirkwood