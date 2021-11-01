We are opposed to Kirkwood’s Prop 1 tax increase. Tax increases are always for the best causes and typically claim to be so small — each is only a pin prick amount. This increase would give Kirkwood the honor of having the highest sales tax in the county. Why would people in surrounding towns want to shop in a town with higher taxes? Why should our retailers be the ones paying for our road repairs. They pay because their prices have to compete with all retailers in surrounding towns.
We pay too if our city wants us to shop in Kirkwood. Our city claims it will take too many years to restore our roads if they do not get this tax. If this claim is true, meaning that they could restore our roads without this tax, but over a very long time, then why didn’t they start doing this a very long time ago?
Kirkwood paid over $200,000 for the planning and zoning study, commissioned to improve our downtown experience and to supercharge our retail business allure, among other things. Then Kirkwood immediately approved a new large multifamily building design that went against many of the DPZ recommendations, including sidewalk widths. The DPZ study, meant to attract outsiders, is not being followed.
How do we expect our brick and mortar retailers to survive when we continue to increase their cost gap compared to online retailers and other townships? Missouri did finally pass a bill to collect online retail sales tax, expected to be effective 2023. Will this help? Will this go into our road fund?
John & Stephanie Burns
Kirkwood