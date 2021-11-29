Wine fans have a new hot spot this holiday season with a new wine bar and private event venue at 13350 Clayton Road.
Wild Crush Wine Bar(n) is now open. The relaxed, welcoming venue offers a selection of fresh wines and a unique tasting experience. Wild Crush is the first wine venue in Missouri to offer wine in taste, half and full sizes using self-service dispensaries and pre-loaded swipe cards.
Wild Crush also offers a full selection of spirits, beer and charcuterie snacks. Wine slushies will soon be available.
As the weather allows, customers may also take drinks and food outdoors to enjoy on the pup-friendly patio, at the pavilion or on a blanket in the adjacent park.
Wild Crush Wine Bar(n) is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more details, visit www.wildcrushstl.com.