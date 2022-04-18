I’d like to offer a wider lens view of critical race theory in response to Sandy Baker’s April 8 letter.
“The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.” The quote comes from a May 18, 2021, Education Week newsletter article by Stephen Sawchuch. So, critical race theory is an academic concept more than 40 years old being taught in law schools ... not K-12.
Jeanne Suetos
Webster Groves