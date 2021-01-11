They talk about plans, taxes, schools, trash, etc., but never about radiation toxicity, some of which they are responsible for approving.
The Kirkwood School Board has yet to acknowledge the dangers of 4G and 5G. Kirkwood Electric forced the installation of digital smart meters without opt-out recourse, and the school board accepted harmful WiFi in schools when grounded connections exist.
Apparently they never watched the award winning film “Take Back Your Power” (Josh del Sol, YouTube) given to them four years ago, or researched any of the medical studies listed. Now we have LED lights (damaging to the retina), and cell antennas everywhere. Within three miles of my house (and yours) there are 33 cell towers and 213 cell antennas. Per antennasearch.com, eight belong to the city of Kirkwood and 10 to the Kirkwood School District.
High radiation has been measured in both the Kirkwood and Webster Groves districts. “Our hands are tied” and “there is no proof of harm” are the typical cop outs. The Webster Groves School Board approved nine more cell antennas at Hixson Middle School next to the recreation center with no regard for short or long-term health effects, despite ample information provided to them, too.
We now have cell antennas hidden in lamp posts, on buildings, around water tanks, in ubiquitous flag poles, which are adding to an already excessively electrified grid, yet we receive no information about what is happening and when/if 5G will be activated. No wonder we are experiencing many unusual health conditions that puzzle our physicians.
And, what about the children? You have to go out of state to find brave, honest people with integrity, exposing this insane lack of responsibility.
Visit the Environmental Health Trust (www.ehtrust.org), now suing the FCC, which hides behind 23-year obsolete guidelines and will not look at the science because there are billions of dollars at stake. You can also visit the STL for Safe Technology Facebook page for information and some support.
Catherine Cogorno
Kirkwood