When my family moved 10 years ago, we chose Kirkwood for our three school-aged children. We could not have been happier with the decision. It was clear at the time, and remains true today, that our children had the benefit of first-class teachers in a district that cares deeply about helping all students develop into productive citizens.
This overwhelming sense of appreciation and gratitude led me to run for the board of education. Becoming involved in the life of our district and giving back was something I considered a privilege and a responsibility.
As our family is about to cross the Kirkwood School District finish line – our youngest graduates in May – we again feel that sense of responsibility to “pay it forward.” Frankly, we want every child to have the same opportunities that our children had. That is why we wholeheartedly support Prop S.
Together we can ensure that every child has the space to learn. We can ensure they experience art and music education in classrooms, not on carts. We can ensure our kids attend safe and secure schools, something that wasn’t such a concern when we were young but unfortunately is paramount today.
Bond issues are the primary mechanism to maintain and improve district facilities. Prop S is a no-tax-rate increase bond issue. In fact, the tax rate will drop 7 cents, saving the average homeowner $43 per year. Timing is also in our favor. Interest rates are historically low, so the district would pay an average interest rate of 1.65%, creating significant savings.
It is our turn now. Our privilege, our responsibility to pay it forward as taxpayers and community members. Join us in voting “yes” on Prop S.
Bret Heinrich
Former Member, Kirkwood Board of Education