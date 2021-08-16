The city of Webster Groves is creating a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission for the Douglass Hill project proposal. The commission will play an important role examining the public infrastructures benefits and costs, and making recommendations on the tax increment financing package to the city council. SG Collaborative is requesting a TIF for infrastructure with an approximate value of $35 million.
The TIF Commission will need to finalize its recommendations to the city council by the end of the calendar year. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the recently enacted state TIF Act prohibits new tax increment financing projects from being authorized in a flood plain as designated by FEMA. The area of the proposed Douglass Hill redevelopment falls into that limitation (information obtained from WG Seeks Applicants for Tax Increment Commission).
My question is why would the city council be involved with a TIF project if after the end of the year it will not be allowed?
Mary Becker
Webster Groves