The city of Kirkwood has an ordinance that requires portable toilets to be shielded from view by lattice or some other material to protect the neighborhood ambiance and integrity from this unsightly temporary intrusion.
I would like to commend our elected officials who voted for allowing Kirkwood Flats, or whatever name it now goes by, and the other projects that do not adhere to our ordinances and regulations, to proceed. I am happy that they have lived up to their campaign promises to preserve the integrity of our neighborhoods.
I only wish they had used the same diligence in allowing these permanent, neighborhood-changing projects to proceed despite the variances they are allowing and other developer requests that will follow, as they have been in protecting our neighborhoods from those menacing temporary portable toilets.
Why bother to have ordinances and a master plan if every developer is granted most of what they ask for? Ignore the density regulations. Forgive height restrictions. Let them build higher to match the variance forgiven projects that have already been built. They overlook the real impact these towering mega-structure projects have on the people around them and the totality of that homey Kirkwood “feel.”
We can show our appreciation for looking out for us during the next election cycle. Hold them accountable to follow through on their campaign promises. Who do they represent? The developers or the people of Kirkwood?
Ken Connor
Kirkwood