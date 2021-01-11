Regarding Barb Kennedy’s Letter to the Editor in the Dec. 25 issue of the  Webster-Kirkwood Times:

Her opinion matters just as the opinions of Horton, Vaughn and Roach matter.

However, I am curious: When Missouri U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed the amicus brief that went to the U.S. Supreme Court — alleging mail-in voter fraud, and to overturn the electoral votes of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — were their actions representing their constituents in Missouri? 

If so, why are Wagner and Schmitt not contesting the mail-in votes in the state of Missouri? 

Kelly O’Brien

Rock Hill