Regarding Barb Kennedy’s Letter to the Editor in the Dec. 25 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times:
Her opinion matters just as the opinions of Horton, Vaughn and Roach matter.
However, I am curious: When Missouri U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner and Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed the amicus brief that went to the U.S. Supreme Court — alleging mail-in voter fraud, and to overturn the electoral votes of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — were their actions representing their constituents in Missouri?
If so, why are Wagner and Schmitt not contesting the mail-in votes in the state of Missouri?
Kelly O’Brien
Rock Hill