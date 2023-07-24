When the 18-wheeler trucks enter Kirkwood Road at Interstate 44 or Manchester to go through Kirkwood from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., 15 hours per day, the increase in traffic jams will be beyond our imaginations. To lighten up on the 30 to 40 minutes it will take to go through Kirkwood, the overflow traffic on Clay and Taylor will be historic.
If I owned a piece of property on either Clay or Taylor, I would sell it right now, because those streets will be the only routes left to the thousands of residents in Kirkwood. The children at St. Peters school for nine months a year who have to cross Clay Avenue twice a day, and the parking lot along there, and the businesses along and near there, will be impacted in ways that none of us can calculate, but it will be unique.
If a home or business goes up for sale, where will those interested park? And how many prospects will not stop because of the unbelievable traffic coupled with no parking?
The solution? Get legislation to have an overpass built from Big Bend to Highway 40 so Kirkwood can be like cities back east that have six- and eight-lane highways 40 to 50 feet above their town. Or Kirkwood could make Taylor and Clay avenues four lanes so the front door of the YMCA opens onto the street.
Ray Wallace
Kirkwood