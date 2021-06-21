Harmony Homes wants to build an 80-bed commercial assisted living and memory care facility at 600 N. Ballas Road. This is putting commercial development in the middle of a residential community. The first street on the east side of Ballas, north of Dougherty Ferry, is Rayner Road, the Hue Vista subdivision. The next street going north on the east side is Trailcrest, the Briar Hill subdivision. Between these established residential neighborhoods is a small, undeveloped lot perfect for houses. Families make up our neighborhood and community along Ballas Road.
One of the review criteria in Kirkwood’s Application for Planning and Zoning Review: Development Plan Review Criteria states: “The proposed development does not adversely affect off-site public services including sewer, water and streets, nor adversely affect the character of the neighborhood, nor adversely affect the general welfare of the community.”
This does adversely affect my neighborhood. It cuts off the Hue Vista subdivision from the rest of the residential community so we are physically isolated. We have our beloved Gerard Majella soccer field on one side and a commercial compound of five 8,000-11,000 square foot buildings on the other. It isolates my neighborhood.
Criteria #7 states: “The development plan takes into consideration the impact on neighboring residential properties resulting from non-residential uses within the development, including but not limited to, protecting the existing neighborhood assets and quality of life.”
How, after four generations of my family residing in Kirkwood, could this new precedent even be considered? This would put a commercial enterprise right in the middle of a residential block, isolating longtime, established neighborhoods from their community. Ballas, between Manchester and Dougherty Ferry, is a two-lane road with residential communities on both sides. Of course I object! I expect Kirkwood to support its residents and the character of its neighborhoods.
Nancy Tinsley
Kirkwood