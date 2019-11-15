Kudos to Dana Saylor for challenging the popular global warming narrative (Mailbag, Oct. 18). I know Mr. Saylor’s professional credentials and his effort to really understand the issue.
The reason the national narrative seems one-sided is the bloated, ever-growing federal government’s involvement in controlling that narrative. To get clarity, we should follow the money, particularly federal grant programs.
I have worked in and/or for federal, state and local government and have seen waste, fraud and abuse in the grant process. The leverage that the federal government gets through the messaging and money-matching requirements to state and local governments, and so-called “nonprofits” among others, through the grant process further corrupts our politics and media.
Every U.S. citizen should read a 2010 Congressional Budget Office report entitled “Federal Climate Change Programs: Funding History and Policy Issues.” This report clearly shows that the federal government had the climate change narrative it wanted, although “highly uncertain,” so it virtually stopped climate science that might disprove the narrative while funding “technology programs” to the tune of $35.2 billion — which was 99% of the funds “related to climate change” in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
Earlier this year, Sen. Charles Schumer of New York even introduced Senate Bill 729 “to prohibit the use of funds to federal agencies to establish a panel, task force, advisory committee, or other effort to challenge the scientific consensus on climate change, and for other purposes.”
Warson Woods