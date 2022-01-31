We are fortunate in Kirkwood to have quiet neighborhoods, good schools, and a belief in community and being neighborly. Prospective buyers look at infill housing as ideal. The process of infill housing is anything but neighborly and damages every neighborhood where it takes place.
During the past 12 months of living near the building of an infill house, we have endured noise, multiple trucks, damage to lawns and streets, litter, trespassing, ruined trees, and profanity spoken by workers and profane bumper stickers. None of this is behavior that would be acceptable in our neighborhoods under any other situation. Yet Kirkwood City Council allows it with few if any restrictions. Is it okay to park building equipment for weeks without being used? Is it okay to pour a foundation and leave it for weeks while the mud runs off everywhere? Is it okay to damage curbs and streets that are never repaired? Utility companies dig up lawns for new lines; they put the grass back, but who waters it for weeks so it grows back? Why is my trash bin used for their trash when it is unlawful to put anything in their dumpsters? And is there no timetable for how long it takes to build a non-custom home?
I do not understand why builders matter more than existing residents. These houses generate more tax revenue, but what about the costs created to damaged streets, the environment and quality of life in the neighborhood? There are several building companies in Kirkwood making great profits from Kirkwood. Yet, what do they give back? I have yet to see any of these companies sponsor an event such as Greentree, or a sports team or donate to the schools. None of this process is very neighborly or consistent with what we cherish about Kirkwood.
Marsha Toll
Kirkwood