As I read through the Jan. 8 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, I turned to the Mailbag page and my eyes caught the headline, “Republicans Have Abandoned Conservative Principles,” which was a letter written by Paul Higgins of Glendale.
I decided that this might be an interesting read and began to go over what Mr. Higgins had to say. By the time I had gotten through the second paragraph, I felt as though I had waded through a garbage dump of adjectives aimed at our current president.
Adjectives such as “malignant narcissist” and “sociopath,” guilty of defecating on this nation’s norms, advocating tribalism and adding a “rancid dollop of racism.” (By the way, Mr. Higgins, unless you are a board certified psychologist it’s best that you stay away from diagnosing others with mental disorders.)
According to the U.S. Constitution, Mr. Higgins has every right to express himself, and even has the right to compose a letter and mail it to the newspaper. But I do have a problem with the newspaper’s decision to publish it. Not only publish it, but place it at the top of the Mailbag page.
At a time that our community, as well as our nation, is struggling to form unity, is it really necessary to choose to print such an inflammatory diatribe? May I implore you to be more discerning in the future as to whether a letter is a sensible opinion, or an opportunity to inappropriately vent.
Jane J. Smith
Kirkwood