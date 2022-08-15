Tuesday’s election showed that money can buy a senate candidacy. The ballot had several qualified grassroots candidates. However, someone decided a wealthy person with name recognition should also run. That candidate entered the race on the very last day possible.
These grassroots candidates crisscrossed the state for over a year, going to county meetups and the like — basically running their butts off. Slick TV ads cost money. There were many by the winning candidate who could afford to pay for them.
I have been voting regularly for many years. This past election has made me wonder if there is any value to an election that allows the latecomer with personal wealth to charge ahead.
I am not a sour loser, but didn’t think the senate needed another millionaire!
This is how voters discourage qualified people from running for office, by getting candidates with money to make voters think they understand our government and voters’ issues.
Joyce Nowak
Shrewsbury