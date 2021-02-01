I won’t attempt to match the inflammatory vitriol of Charles Jaco’s Letter to the Editor (Jan. 15 Mailbag), but the points he makes deserve a response.
Rather than discussing Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s reasons for joining in the Texas lawsuit, Mr. Jaco prefers to denounce him personally, charging him with the serious crime of sedition, which is the “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.”
Jaco and other letter writers also attacked Sen. Josh Hawley personally, and accused him of multiple crimes and abuse of his office. None of these letter writers mentioned the fact that 56.80% of Missouri voters — 1,718,736 people — voted for President Trump, and many of these voters, along with almost half the country, now believe that there were significant irregularities in the 2020 presidential race.
The detailed and documented Navarro Report (available at navarroreport.com) itemizes multiple and varied illegalities, irregularities and unconstitutional actions in six battleground states including outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, equal protection clause violations, voting machine irregularities and significant statistical anomalies.
The totals of these questionable ballots in each of these states is more than enough to change the outcome. Failure to fully investigate these irregularities will only increase the number of Americans who have doubts in the integrity of the election.
The actions of Attorney General Schmitt and Sen. Hawley fulfills their responsibility to uphold the Constitution and to represent the voters of Missouri. Every illegal vote cancels a legal vote.
Mr. Jaco and others also ignore the fact that dozens of Democratic members of Congress have lodged objections in precisely the same forum as Sen. Hawley over the last three decades. In fact, every time a Republican has won the White House in the last 30 years, Democrats have done exactly what they are condemning Sen. Hawley for doing.
