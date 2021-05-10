Fifty years of established residential neighborhoods surround a seven-acre wooded property at 600 N. Ballas Road. This property is zoned single-family home, one-acre density.
Harmony Homes has submitted to the city of Kirkwood a proposal to build an assisted living commercial enterprise consisting of five large buildings which will house 80 residents on this property in these neighborhoods.
Harmony Homes wants Kirkwood Planning and Zoning to approve this commercial enterprise through a special permit process. (Special Permits can be issued to a zoned R1 if it is more than three acres.)
The topography of the land at 600 N. Ballas allows only three to four acres to be usable for building because of the 80-foot drop in slope and the pervasion of underground bedrock. These two factors necessitate the buildings to be clustered together at the eastern boundary of the property and the remaining lower three acres (along Ballas) to have three retention ponds to catch water runoff. In essence, 80 people in five buildings clustered on three to four acres.
We respectfully pose the following questions to our appointed and elected Kirkwood officials who will determine if this commercial enterprise receives a special permit to build in a 100% residential area:
1. What is an overriding reason to approve this? Is it that Kirkwood collects more tax dollars from a property deemed commercial (two-thirds of property taxes go back to Kirkwood) rather than residential?
2. Is introducing a commercial 80-bed facility into an all residential area “the highest and best use” for this land and for the community? There are more than 10 senior living facilities of all types within five miles with an abundant availability of beds.
3. Does the developer with a proposal and profitability schedule meeting all zoning parameters override the tax paying citizens who, vociferously, are opposed to this commercial enterprise? (Seven hundred signatures in opposition, opposition yard signs blanketing Ballas, Sugar Creek and surrounding subdivisions.)
4. Would you approve this in the neighborhoods in which you live?
Pam & Chris Seyer
Kirkwood