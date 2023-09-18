The new lights, benches and trash cans along Manchester look great. But who’s supposed to regularly empty the trash cans, especially the one in front of a business like Mobil on the Run where there’s also a bus stop? The city of Kirkwood’s Sanitation Department says it’s not their responsibility, and it’s St. Louis County’s. St Louis County says the responsibility lies with MoDOT because the road is maintained by that entity. I called MoDOT and they are “looking into it.”
For several weeks, there’s been a trash can overflowing in front of Mobil that is blowing trash onto Manchester and Mobil, not to mention the easement and adjacent street. Why didn’t the state partner with the city of Kirkwood and/or the businesses directly behind the trash cans? Good grief, you would have thought this would have been planned better!
Ron Glazer
Kirkwood