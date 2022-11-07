Who has the right to decide which life is ruined by an unexpected pregnancy? What about a woman’s right to life? The argument that a pregnancy might result in a smart, helpful person doesn’t consider that the woman might have been the same had her life not been ruined by a forced pregnancy. Who decides whether a 13-year-old girl’s life is less important?
The argument that a pregnancy should be forced to term doesn’t include with it the promise to support the woman and her family afterward. Where is the promise to care for this family? Where is the promise to keep a woman on her career path? Where is the promise to keep a teenager in school? Where is the promise to end childhood hunger? Where is the promise for safe shelter for all children? Where is the promise to feed teenagers who are forced to steal in order to eat?
Do you want less crime? Don’t force children to be born into poverty. Take care of the children we have now.
Regardless of your beliefs, this is an unfunded mandate and society owes compensation to someone who is being forced to bear a pregnancy to term. I am not pro-abortion, but I am pro-choice and believe that all humans deserve a decent life. If you believe in the “right to life,” you must also believe in the right to a decent life. Otherwise, you are just a hypocrite.
Karen Anderson
Webster Groves