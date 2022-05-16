I received Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s weekly newsletter. Unbelievable! She is attacking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). She says Democrats have “turned to unaccountable regulators to force through their agenda and make life more difficult for Missourians. This approach will endanger the financial wellbeing of consumers.”
No! It will save consumers. Up to the Trump election, the CFPB “caught” the large financial institutions stealing over $13 billion from you and me (that is not counting the amount for which they have not been caught). Trump put in as head of CFPB Mick Mulvaney, an enemy of the CFPB. Now Wagner is upset with those mean Democrats who want to protect us and are attacking her crooked financial friends.
Congresswoman Wagner says she is representing us, but financial institutions have given her hundreds of thousands of dollars. I have not given her a dime. Who do you think she is representing?
Martin Walsh
Glendale