Dennis Hannon, certainly you jest by writing that the Kirkwood City Council plans to breach the ban on electronic signs within the boundaries of the Downtown Kirkwood Historic District by installing an electronic sign on City Hall property! (“Plans For Electronic City Hall Sign Underway,” Webster-Kirkwood Times, Nov. 15, 2019 issue.)
Well, maybe you were serious and reported facts. So I must ask the Kirkwood City Council: Who in Kirkwood does not know where city hall is and has been since some time after the city was established in 1853?
Cheaper than a $30k - $50k electronic sign is the fact that anyone in many parts of the world with a cell phone, who needs to find our city hall or coming events in Kirkwood, can do so in seconds. Perhaps readers in Kirkwood can suggest a more important and legal use of our taxpayer dollars than erecting a sign in a prohibited part of town.
Kirkwood