This barred owl was recently spotted resting in a pinetree in a Webster Groves neighborhood waiting for nightfall to arrive. Barred owls are easiest to find when they are active at night, and they’re a lot easier to hear than see. Listen carefully, and you may hear a barred owl's bark, “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?" Barred owls don’t migrate, and they don’t even move around very much. “This attractive owl, with soulful brown eyes and brown-and-white-striped plumage, can also pass completely unnoticed as it flies noiselessly through the dense canopy or snoozes on a tree limb,” according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. | photo by Ursula Ruhl