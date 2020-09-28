Sarah Calame, with The Gathering Church in Webster Groves, writes words of encouragement on the sidewalk on a Thursday morning in April in front of The Gathering’s newly acquired location, formerly Cornerstone Church. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Seven-year-old Cameron Rejent of Webster Groves proudly sports her flamingo mask while cheese shopping this summer in Wisconsin. | photo submitted by the Rejent family
Kirkwood High School Class of 2020 graduate Bella Kilwin is all smiles as she waves from the car her family decorated for her during the parade for seniors on May 9. | photo by Diana Linsley
The killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota on May 25 sparked summer protests and marches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement across the country. Peaceful marches in both Webster Groves and Kirkwood drew thousands of community members. Pictured here, people participate in the Kirkwood Teachers of Color Peace March that was held on June 6. | photo submitted by Roberta McWoods
Kirkwood High School freshman Abigail Konopik plays the French horn from her front yard during one of Kirkwood’s weekly porch concerts in April. | photo by Diana Linsley
Deanna Ramirez (left) and her daughter Gabriella Ramirez covered 160 miles while walking the streets of Webster Groves during the quarantine.| photo submitted by Deanna Ramirez
Two-year-old Patrick Smith (left), and his 3-year-old brother, Colin (right), help their dad Justin Smith mow the front yard of their Webster Groves home on a Sunday afternoon in April. | photo by Ursula Ruhl