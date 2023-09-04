When I was a young, and TV news was equally young, John Cameron Swayze for national and experienced local radio broadcasters graduating to TV provided recognizable information. Yesterday, all the channels repeatedly provided pictures of the gate at the Fulton County jail in Georgia over and over, hour after hour, heralding the sometime arrival of Donald Trump. DUH!
Once you’ve seen the gate, lifting and lowering, the reporter stating the obvious — where’s the news? I don’t know about the nation’s entire culture, but for certain, those media offerings are so, so dumbed down. Unbelievable. I long for the intelligence of the old days!
Richard Wagner
Kirkwood