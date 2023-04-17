For those who don’t live in Webster Groves, let me begin today with an apology. I’m sorry. I’m about to gloat. But I can’t help it. See, here in Webster, we are celebrating “No Mow April.”
“No Mow April” is kind of like “No Shave November.” Except, instead of not shaving for a whole month, we don’t have to mow our grass! For a whole month! It’s something the city came up with to support the local bee population. We have our own lawn signs and everything!
Sure, I’m happy for the local pollinators and wildflowers. But I’m even more thrilled about what this says about our community. It shows Webster cares.
I mean, has YOUR town ever encouraged you to do something that would normally make you the shame of the neighborhood? Moreover, for 30 days, it gives you permission to look down your nose at the people with the perfect lawns.
OK, this may be an unintended consequence of “No Mow April, but still.
Which brings me to an important question: Has the city considered “Don’t Bring Your Trash Cans Back from the Curb January?” The temperature is so cold ... and it gets dark so early.
Another question: Do other towns have “No Mow April” reciprocity?
I’m asking for my husband, who mows his mother’s lawn in Florissant. Is he bound by that city’s mowing ordinances? Or is his Webster ID now a “Get Out of Mowing Free” card?
Also, what if he must go out of town? Can one of his non-Webster sisters NOT mow his mom’s grass on his behalf? It’s zoysia, if that matters.
To be clear, I support an ecumenical approach to “No Mow April.” Anyone can celebrate, so long as you give Webster Groves credit. Afterall, this “No Mow” thing could put our community on the map. I’m thinking it could convince the NBA to relocate here. You know, the National Beekeepers Association.
I also support expanding the “No Mow” concept to serve other public interests. For example, Webster Groves could sponsor “No Lawn Chair June” to help curb ultra-early Fourth of July parade seat-saving. We could then move directly into “More Lawn Chairs July” to promote the inclusion of more wacky neighborhood entries in the parade.
In Webster, these ideas make sense. In Kirkwood and Shrewsbury, not so much. I can’t solve everybody’s problems.
Still, for a regional event, I suggest “No Remote Work December.” I say this because my husband has worked mostly from home since COVID, and I sometimes miss having the house to myself during the day.
Afterall, Frank gets out of mowing for a whole month. The least the government can do is give me the dining room back for the holidays.
In conclusion, could someone in government also please share some helpful first aid tips?
Because you know what “No Mow April” brings ... “More Stings May.”