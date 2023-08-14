Let’s face it: Deep down, we are all just pawns in a game where some super rich, emotionally damaged siblings are battling for control of the scandal-plagued media conglomerate built by their cruel and greedy father.
How do I know? I watched “Succession,” obviously. But also, this is how life works. At this very minute, powerful people in boardrooms are making decisions that will impact your every move.
Don’t believe me? Sit back while I tell you about another sordid chapter in American corporate history, one that has not been the subject of an Emmy award-winning TV drama. At least not yet.
It’s set in the decade following World War II, a period when our nation’s young women fell under the spell of the most influential figures of the time. Not the Rat Pack. I’m talking about the nation’s top two thread manufacturers.
The American Thread Co. was founded after three male thread barons ruthlessly gobbled up 13 thread and yarn firms. Its main competitor was The Spool Cotton Co. Both were based in New York City, the high-speed stitching capital of the world.
These men knew how to make high-quality thread. The challenge was to make ordinary women buy it. You can imagine the boardroom talk:
Thread Baron #1: I just want to say one word to you. Are you listening?
Thread Baron #2: Yes.
Thread Baron #1: Needlework. The future is in needlework.
Yes, embroidery, tatting, crotchet, quilting, bobbin-lace making. All the thread men needed was a craft project to get the woman hooked.
Their answer: leaflets. Soon, the nation’s five-and-dimes were filled with thin 10-cent magazines, each featuring poorly-lit photos of potholders, bedspreads, pillow cases and most importantly, DOILIES, each one different, but also remarkably the same, accompanied by mind-numbing instructions in five-point type on how to make them.
Back in the boardrooms, it was war zone. American Thread’s “Handkerchief Edgings” was immediately countered by Cotton Spool’s “Edgings For Handkerchiefs.” Their headline-writers weren’t super-creative, but that didn’t stop thousands of women from compiling huge collections. The plan worked.
In fact, if my 91-year-old Aunt Dorothy was any indication, the average young woman completed hundreds of these projects. That’s in an average year.
But let’s be honest: How many doilies does one family need? The thread men understood. To keep sales booming, their leaflets began to promote the idea of “needlecraft for pleasure or profit,” offering women tips for selling their handiwork at bazaars.
You know what happened next. The doily market became saturated. Then came a new disruptive technology: Kleenex. The handkerchief edging market collapsed. The industry tried to pivot. One woman’s handiwork magazine featured an ad that asked, “Why not make extra dollars repairing zippers?” It promised “excellent profits” in “an uncrowded field.”
Yes, it’s a tale as old as time. And it would all make great television. We’ll call it “Unraveled.”