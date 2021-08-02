This shares a personal belief. Racism against Blacks is America’s original sin, but I think it’s one part of a much bigger and deeper national problem, which is the rejection of diversity.
Throughout American history, anyone who has been different than the white, straight, Protestant man in power has been discriminated against and, in too many cases, even killed and massacred.
This includes Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, Japanese, Jews, Muslims, women, the elderly, poor and houseless, handicapped and mentally ill, overweight and obese, the LBGTQ community and the list goes on.
The renowned Black social activist Audre Lorde said it best about our diversity challenge: “It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept and celebrate our differences.”
Now there’s a concept! Instead of fighting over our differences, we celebrate them and maybe, just maybe, we can break down some barriers between us and come together as one nation. When do we start?
Dave Buck
Webster Groves