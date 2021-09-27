Concerning the Webster Groves Plan Commission on the Douglas Hill rezoning, I read in the Sept. 17 edition of the Webster-Kirkwood Times that one member commented: “Better to move forward with something for Webster than nothing.”
I disagree. Something already exists. The current something is not asking for a TIF handout either. The nothing (current something) is better than the proposed something. If a member of the plan commission has serious concerns, I would be more impressed if the plan member voted not to recommend a proposal. It seems to me the plan commission merely “kicked the plan down the road” and passed it off to the city council.
John Stewart
Webster Groves