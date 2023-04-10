Owls sport reputations for being old and wise. However, social media accounts and tabloid TV stories now often portray these feathered fellows as dangerous. Are wise, old owls in attack mode?
A hiker in Alaska was recently dive-bombed by a great-horned owl armed with sharp talons. Last year, attacks took place from Washington state to Georgia. Incidents in Texas prompted a “When Owls Attack” advisory. There have even been attacks in Webster Groves.
“Owls can and do attack,” explained the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shelly Colatskie. “If you get close to their nests, especially when they have young, they will swoop down on you.
“An owl coming at you with their talons can be scary,” added Colatskie, who works at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. “But the truth is we have not had calls here about problem owls. We get more calls about problem skunks, deer and bats.”
After several incidents in Midland, Texas, wildlife experts began advising residents to wear protective gear when passing by nesting owls and their owlets. Leather jackets and baseball helmets were suggested for “owl proofing.”
In Webster Groves, an owl attack victim is recommending a bike helmet and an umbrella for protection. This advice comes after he was dive-bombed by several owls near his home.
The pediatrician, who lives with his family on Gray Avenue, goes to work around 5:30 a.m. When he was first hit by an owl on a Friday morning last April, it was dark and he thought he might have just closed the car door on himself.
On the Sunday after the first dark encounter, he witnessed his assailants. Two owls swooped down on him. The first one knocked him to the ground, but he was able to wave off the second attacker.
“The next attack came the next Saturday,” recalled John Galgani. “I actually got scratched pretty bad on the ear, and I bled for a while. These little animals may weigh less than two pounds, but they pack quite a wallop if they hit you. They can knock you down.”
Respecting Owls
“People anywhere in the outdoors should have a healthy respect for owls and all raptors. They all can have sharp talons to rip apart prey,” said Daniel Cone, general manager of the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park.
“Owls’ nests are not always easy to see. People can come upon them unexpectedly and everyone gets startled,” added Cone. “Just keep moving, but don’t run, and there will be no reason to be scared.”
Owls have a lot more to fear from humans, than humans have to fear of owls, according to Cone. The World Bird Sanctuary specializes in treating injured fowl and works to rehabilitate birds for a return to the wild after treatment.
“We treat more than 650 bird patients annually, and by far the overwhelming number of them are owls,” said Cone. “The injuries are usually collision-related. They get hit on the roads chasing a squirrel or a mouse.
“Owls are great hunters and they get hyper fixated on their prey,” explained Cone. “They are simply unaware that a car or a truck is coming at them.”
Cone said the release rate for birds treated by World Bird Sanctuary is about 40%, which means that 40% can be released back into the wild after treatment. If owls can no longer hunt because of injuries, they will not be released back into the outdoors.
Some of these birds can be kept on site for exhibiting at the bird sanctuary. In addition, owls that are not native to the Midwest are captive and kept for on-site exhibiting.
“We have three spectacled owls from Central and South America that have great personalities and are very popular,” said Cone. “They are captive-raised, so they are calm around humans and very adorable. Unfortunately, they are an endangered species because they are losing their habitat. Animals like the spectacled owls are losing their rainforest homes in places like the Amazon to human development.”
Webster University Owls
Do Webster-Kirkwood residents need to owl proof? After all, owl nests have been spotted in forested stretches at Emmenegger, Blackburn, Powder Valley and other park areas.
A hooting owl family had even taken up residence in a tree on the front lawn of Webster University. The phenomenon had photographers gawking from top floor windows of a campus building at 470 E. Lockwood Avenue.
Hooting happens year-round. However, owl hoots are most plentiful during mating season late in the year.
“A major function of hooting is territorial,” said Powder Valley’s Colatskie. “Owls are letting other birds know that ‘this is my turf.’ They will do it when other birds get too close, and birds know to stay away from predator owls.”
Cone of the Wild Bird Sanctuary said owls, with their excellent hunting skills and extremely sharp talons, are at “the apex of the food chain among birds.” They attack other birds — no birds attack them.
Owls are great hunters, but they were once hunted in America for prize money and sport. As an endangered species, that is now illegal.
Owls may occasionally give humans a scare, but it may be time for humans to start giving a hoot about endangered owls.