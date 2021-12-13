I was 9 years old, possibly 10, when my family became rich.
I don’t mean Hallmark movie-rich where the main character feels richly blessed by family, good health and falling snow. I’m talking snooty, well-heeled-rich, like Thurston Howell III.
The year we became rich, my dad was working two full-time jobs. His first job was at the small-town insurance agency he ran that served our rural community. Mom was his secretary — except when dad was doing shiftwork at Shell Oil refinery, his second job. Then she assumed management responsibilities.
The year we became rich, the weather was unusually mild. Good weather was a godsend to a small-town insurance agent who normally processed many claims each year from farmers whose crops were destroyed by hail.
Thanks to the weather, claims were way down that spring and summer. If they remained low, dad explained to me that come fall, he would receive a contingency.
Full disclosure: I had no idea what a contingency was, but dad seemed excited about it. And he rarely got excited about such things. He knew better.
Word of the contingency leaked and spread through the family. (There were six of us kids at the time.) As Christmas approached, we winced whenever the office phone rang. A sigh of relief followed when dad signaled the caller just needed a new car insurance policy or was requesting a quote.
Then one day he went radio silent. Talk of the contingency ceased. I assumed the worst. My hopes were not high that Christmas Eve. Santa seemed no more or less generous than usual.
But then, after we finished opening gifts, dad retrieved a large box from the back porch and handed it to mom. Inside were two items — a wig and a mink stole, both of which reminded me of the wig and mink stole that my mom’s friend Marge often wore to Saturday evening Mass.
Marge drove a late-model Lincoln Continental. She and her husband, Ray — the vice president of the town bank — had oil wells on their farm. They were, literally, the local gold standard.
“Yep, we’re loaded!” I thought.
The excitement was palatable when mom slipped away to get a package from the hall closet. Inside, dad found a red smoking jacket with black satin lapels. It was just like the one Hugh Hefner wore, presuming Hugh Hefner shopped at Montgomery Ward. The label said “Dry Clean Only.” So, you know, it’s possible.
But alas, wealth can be fleeting. The following year, the hailstorms returned. To my knowledge, dad never received another contingency.
But it didn’t matter. For the next 30 years, he wore his beloved red smoking jacket on cold winter evenings. While mom’s wig eventually went out of style, she wore her cherished mink even longer.
Turns out, my parents really were rich. The Hallmark movie-kind.