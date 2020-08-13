Remember the good old days? Back when you didn’t think twice about going to the grocery store? You know, to buy bananas? That’s it. Bananas! Also, ice cream.
Now turn back the clock a few more years. Remember grocery store lines? The long ones you sometimes waited in before the supermarkets added self-checkouts. But you didn’t mind the lines because it gave you the chance to leaf through the tabloids on display. Remember those?
I always chose the Weekly World News.
Where else could you see headlines about babies born with wooden legs or a Jesus action figure that heals the sick? There’d be a photo of the world’s heaviest cat on one page, and a story of a man who fries eggs on his bald head on the next. That would be followed by a heartbreaking two-page spread on a three-legged ice skater banned from Olympics.
What they say is true: You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.
Oh sure, the Weekly World News had critics. There was the time when police in Mobile, Alabama, asked for a retraction after the tabloid reported they had captured a werewolf. Apparently, they hadn’t.
But everybody loved its political coverage. Who can forget the 2012 story about Mitt Romney considering the tabloid’s infamous Bat Boy for his vice presidential running mate? Or the dogged reporting that led to multiple U.S. senators acknowledging that they were, in fact, space aliens.
Of course, back then, the press had a much more cordial relationship with Washington. When the Weekly World News began its congressional aliens investigation, senators on both sides of the aisle cooperated. The tabloid’s editors say that six of the seven senators they approached gave interviews or written statements. Five fessed up immediately to their extraterrestrial roots.
You just know it made their polling numbers go up.
Eventually, the number of self-professed alien-senators grew to 12. Hillary Clinton’s adoption of a space alien baby made the tabloid’s cover. Even the elder President George Bush reportedly kept a photo of himself with aliens, gifted to him by the tabloid, in the Oval Office.
Can you imagine any of this happening today? Hardly.
I take that back. It would not be entirely surprising to see Donald Trump replace Mike Pence with the Bat Boy.
Still, I miss the Weekly World News. But you know what I miss more? I miss people being able to distinguish fact from fiction. Weekly World News stories were fiction. They were written by guys. Goofy American guys, working out of low-rent office space in Florida.
They had no personal or political agendas. They weren’t trying to sabotage an election or spread dangerous conspiracy theories. Their only job was to convince suckers like me to purchase the issue we were skimming. For entertainment purposes only. Which we did.
Those were the good old days.