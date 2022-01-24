Students in last semester’s Great Outdoors class and the Beehives Club at North Kirkwood Middle School have led beekeeping responsibilities, including harvesting honey from the school’s three hives. Student and teacher volunteers harvested the honey beginning in summer 2021. The students then jarred the honey for sale at the Kirkwood Imo’s and within the NKMS school office. Students then decided to donate the $250 in proceeds to Kirkcare. Pictured are students in last semester’s North Kirkwood Middle School Great Outdoors class. The class is taught by Chris Hooker.