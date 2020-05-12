Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson announced a “high probability” of the 2020-2021 school year beginning online.
During Monday’s school board meeting, Simpson said that while the district is preparing the best it can for every scenario, the chance of another spike of COVID-19 cases in the fall makes it likely that schools will continue to operate remotely into the next school year.
Though he doesn’t know what the next few months will look like, he and other superintendents in the region are meeting virtually on a weekly basis to learn how other school districts are handling the situation — both on a national and world basis.
“We’re planning a lot for these scenarios. As soon as we can design something we will,” said Simpson. “We really want to be back in our schools.”
In the meantime, the Webster Groves School District has started staff checkout procedures, allowing staff to enter school buildings — following CDC guidelines — to retrieve personal items and teaching materials needed for summer learning.
Students will also soon be able to retrieve their items. Younger children will pick up their belongings curbside, while older students will be permitted to enter buildings and remove items from their lockers. Simpson added that students and staff will be required to wear face masks during this process.
Regarding the possibility of once again holding classes in school buildings, Simpson said his facilities teams are looking at removing soft furniture and replacing them with more easily sanitized furniture. Schools are also developing surveys for parents and students to evaluate distance learning procedures. The possibility of offering childcare for parents and staff is also being considered.
Kris Denbow, assistant superintendent for learning, said she is preparing for the “worst-case scenario” classes being entirely online next year. Her team is investigating the adoption of the Canvas learning management system, which would replace the existing Google Classroom system.
Denbow added that all summer classes have been moved online and that currently 430 students are enrolled in summer classes across the district.
Chief Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier said that her office is working on sending out refunds for transportation fees and field trips that were cancelled due to the pandemic. Checks will be mailed out shortly.
Frazier said she is looking into obtaining grant funding through the CARES Act and FEMA to offset losses caused by the virus.
Climate Change Committee
Monday night’s meeting finished on a lighter note when Simpson mentioned that former school board Student Advisor Patrick Lee, a WGHS class of 2020 graduate, reached out to propose a climate committee be developed to allow the district to directly confront climate change.
Lee was a leader during a global climate walkout last September, during which students left school and marched to Webster Groves City Hall. Simpson said Lee reported he has several underclassmen working with him to develop the committee.
“I think it could be a good idea. I love the idea of having kids take a leadership role with this subject,” said Simpson.
Board member David Addison said that while he agrees the topic is important, a student group should not be affiliated with the Webster School District Board of Education. Board Member Alex Kahn said he would like to see how other school districts have handled the formation of such groups. Simpson said he would discuss the idea with Lee further.
The next Webster Groves School District Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. A link to the live stream will be available at https://www.webster.k12.mo.us.