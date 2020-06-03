It was known prior to Tuesday night’s June 2 city council work session that Webster Groves stood to lose a quarter of a million dollars by opening the city’s aquatic center in mid-July.
Tough new public pool guidelines released on Monday, June 1, by the St. Louis County Public Health Department served as an additional incentive in the council’s June 2 decision to shutter the pool for the 2020 summer season.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis told the council that the public pool guidelines call for a long list of “heavy restrictions” in protecting swimmers and staff from spreading or contracting COVID-19.
County guidelines limit pool attendance to 25 percent capacity, or 176 people at any one time, according to Davis. A supervisor would need to be on location to monitor social distancing.
Kiddie pools with playground equipment would be closed, deck chairs and concession tables would be eliminated. Davis said that for all practical purposes, aquatic center slides and diving boards would also have to be closed because the county requires that they be wiped down after every use.
Masks must be worn by patrons and staff when not in the water. Guests would have to be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival, and “be monitored for symptoms throughout attendance.” Scott said the county requires that lines be painted around the pools creating one-direction walkways for patrons to use.
In the end, the $248,363 cost to open the aquatic center, coupled with the county’s new restrictions, were enough to convince a majority on the council, along with Mayor Gerry Welch, to keep the aquatic center closed this summer.
“The bottom line is, opening the pool is a quarter million dollar loss to the city,” Welch said. The mayor added that for the city to take such a significant financial hit at a time when sales tax revenues are expected to be greatly reduced would be “really difficult.”
Davis said the decision to keep the facility closed is a tough one. He told council members that while his heart says open the facility, he also recognizes that the decision not to open is the fiscally sound one.
“Based on all the financial information you have provided, I think I agree with your decision,” said Councilman Emerson Smith.
Of course, the decision to close the pool for the season will not be popular with everyone. Several citizen emails were read at Tuesday’s work session, most of them in favor of opening the aquatic center. A common theme expressed was the important role the facility plays in young people’s lives, particularly during a time when so many youth activities have been shut down. Another citizen commented on the healthy competition and friendships made through the Webster Waves Swim and Dive team.