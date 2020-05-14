As the city of Webster Groves begins to look at its budget for the coming year — which will be challenging because of sales tax losses due to the coronavirus — officials are trying to figure out how to keep pay raises in for police officers and other employees without having to dip too much into its reserves.
The fiscal year begins on July 1, and city officials and council members are starting to hash out the numbers. That will be more difficult this year given that sales tax revenue typically makes up nearly 35% of the city’s budget, and sales tax revenue for next year is projected to make up roughly 32% of the budget — and that projection could be on the optimistic side.
But City Manager Steve Wylie is confident that because of the city’s due diligence and fiscal responsibility over the past several years that Webster Groves is in a good position to weather the financial fallout from COVID-19, even though that is not yet known.
That being the case, and with roughly $10 million in general fund reserves projected at the end of fiscal year 2021, Wylie believes the city can afford to gives its employees a raise of up to 3.5% and finally give police officers compensation that is long overdue. While city council members want to compensate employees accordingly, talks of those salary raises during such an uncertain time makes several of them nervous.
Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis told council members during a budget workshop on Tuesday (May 12) that while he understands the financial challenges due to COVID-19, his officers have been holding out for pay raises the past several years.
Curtis said Webster Groves is one of the lowest paying municipalities in the area for police officers, and that officer salaries aren’t even on par with other public safety officials in Webster. Police make far less than the city’s firefighters, who currently have a step program for implementing raises.
“We are between $10,000 to $12,000 behind comparable cities (for police officer salaries) and we are also behind other public safety officers,” Curtis said. “They know that and they’ve been very patient over the past few years because we’ve been telling them to wait.”
If they have to keep waiting, Curtis fears that morale among the officers will drop and the city will lose several of its well-qualified police to other jurisdictions. He said even with a 3.5% raise, Webster Groves police officers would still be paid less than in many other municipalities and less than Webster Groves firefighters, but it would go a long way toward improving morale and making their salaries more comparable to that of other cities and their peers.
“We are behind peer cities and our own public safety employees, and if the salaries of our police officers isn’t adjusted, our officers are going to feel like they haven’t been treated fairly,” he said. “Even with a 3.5% raise we’ll still be lower (paying) than other cities and our own public safety peers, but at least we would be closer to them.”
Several council members expressed an interest in working on putting a step program in place for police officer salaries that would be structured similarly to that of the fire department. Mayor Gerry Welch said she would also like to see that.
Wylie advocated to keep the raises for police officers in next year’s budget.
“We are a destination district for police and firefighters, but if you want to continue to get the best people, then you need to continue with the raises,” Wylie said.
“This (COVID-19) is a temporary crisis. If we segregate employees by giving salary raises here (to firefighters) and not there (to police officers), that will cause problems down the line. We have the reserves to do this, and I can think of no better ‘project’ to spend it on.”
In addition to police officers, “moderate raises” of up to 3.5% for other city employees are also included in next year’s budget. (Salary increases for some firefighters could be more than 3.5% based on the collective bargaining agreement they negotiated with the city last year.) But it will take roughly $1 million from the city’s reserves to do it, and that’s not something council members are sure they want to commit to yet.
“I don’t want to make a promise to our employees that we can’t keep or deliver on several months from now depending on the affects of COVID-19,” Council Member Laura Arnold said.
Council Member Pam Bliss asked if the budget could be trimmed elsewhere but still include the raises.
“I am worried about the morale issue of our officers because if we’ve been saying we were going to do raises and now we don’t ... maybe we can go back and look for other ways to trim the budget but keep the raises?”
Arnold seconded that approach and also suggested trying to lower the amount that would be pulled from the reserves for raises.
“I think dialing back the degree to which we dip into the reserves would help because the low sales tax revenue projection coupled with the amount we’re dipping into the reserves for makes me nervous,” Arnold said.
Other council members agreed, as did the mayor, who also proposed the following: “Doing this planning so far out with the uncertainty of COVID-19 feels scary. I’m concerned about our police officer pay, but it would feel more comfortable if maybe we could consider smaller changes and be able to reevaluate those every few months as we continue to evaluate our (financial) status.”
Wylie, along with Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance Joan Jadali, said they’ll go back through the budget and keep working to see what other options might exist.