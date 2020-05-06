A Webster Groves police officer who was shot several times Tuesday night after responding a stranded motorist call on Interstate 44 has been released from the hospital and the shooting suspect has been named, police said Wednesday afternoon.
The shooter, who was killed when the two exchanged gunfire, has been identified as Qavon Webb, 23, of Bel Ridge in North St. Louis County. Webb, who also suffered multiple gunshot wounds, died at the scene, according to St. Louis County Police Sgt. Ben Granda.
Police have not yet commented on what may have motivated the attack on the officer. Webb's prior offenses include charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana in 2018, and a disturbing the peace violation in 2017, all within the municipality of Bel Ridge.
Police do not plan to release the identity of the officer who was injured, but said he is 36 years old with seven years of law enforcement experience, according to Granda.
He reiterated that the officer was shot multiple times, and at least once in the protective vest he was wearing. The officer was in stable condition at Barnes Jewish Hospital Wednesday morning, and has since been released from the hospital, Granda said just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident began at roughly 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, when two Webster Groves police officers responded to a call for a stranded motorist in the westbound lanes of I-44 between the Shrewsbury and Elm Avenue exits, according to Granda. The vehicle was in the left lane close to the center median near the Elm exit.
Two uniformed officers responded in marked patrol vehicles, with one officer parking closer to the stranded motorist while the other stayed farther back to block traffic, police said.
“The first officer exits his vehicle and begins to approach the car. The suspect — the sole occupant of the vehicle — immediately exits and starts shooting at the officer,” Granda said during a briefing at the scene late Tuesday night. “The officer and suspect were both shot multiple times. The officer put a tourniquet on himself and was transported to a local hospital by the other officer. The suspect remained on the scene and was deceased.”
Shortly thereafter, the Webster Groves Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to conduct the investigation.
The westbound lanes of I-44 between Shrewsbury and Elm were shut down for several hours after the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) with any information regarding the incident.
We will continue to follow this story and update information as it becomes available.