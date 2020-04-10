A teenager is facing multiple charges after he and another suspect committed an armed robbery at Kirkwood Bluffs apartment complex.
Abdulaye Johnson, 17, of the 4700 of Sigel, has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.
The second suspect was a juvenile and transported to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility. He has not been named.
The robbery occurred on April 5 at about 8:15 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Timberview, according to the Kirkwood Police Department.
The victim told police he had agreed to meet Johnson with the intentions of selling him an item. The two had arranged the transaction online via an app for selling items.
When the victim approached Johnson’s vehicle, Johnson and the person with him both displayed handguns and stole the item they were going to purchase. Police did not say what the item was. No one was injured and the suspects fled the scene.
Kirkwood police located the suspects the next day in a stolen vehicle, in possession of two stolen handguns and a stolen laptop computer, according to detectives.
The Kirkwood Police Department would like to remind residents the Kirkwood Police Station lobby and parking lot is available to meet when conducting any online market purchases.