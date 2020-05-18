Though COVID-19 has affected the landscape of nearly all American businesses, arguably no industry has been harder hit than that of hospitality. Food service establishments in particular are struggling to stay afloat in an environment where it’s not only unadvisable, but also illegal, to leave the home. Some St. Louis restaurants — such as Tavolo V in the Delmar Loop — have already called it quits and announced they will not be returning after the city opens up. But others are trying their best to continue despite harsh circumstances. The Times spoke with several area restaurants to find out how they’re coping with coronavirus and what they predict for times ahead.
Farotto’s
For one local couple, craziness in the restaurant industry’s response to the pandemic is magnified twofold.
Lisa LaRuffa and her brother Jeff Parrott manage Farotto’s Pasta & Pizzeria in Rock Hill, while her husband Gerard runs Club Taco in Kirkwood.
Farotto’s, a St. Louis favorite for over 60 years, has had to adjust staffing and menus to keep overhead low during the coronavirus outbreak. Lisa LaRuffa has taken on several roles to keep the restaurant running, including line cook, carhop, cleaner and manager. She and her husband and three school-age children have learned to appreciate the little time they can spend as a family.
“We’re only closed one day a week, so we cherish that time together to reconnect,” LaRuffa said, adding that she and her husband are grateful to still have their jobs when so many do not. “It’s time for small business owners to dig deep, figure out how to stay in business and know that things won’t always be this hard. We’re happy to offer some pointers that have worked for us so far.”
LaRuffa said that early on in the pandemic, many employees quit due to fear of the virus, while others said they would rather collect unemployment benefits during this uncertain time. The shift in employees left Farottos with a small crew that required a simplified menu, including easy-order family pack meals that the scaled-down kitchen staff can prepare quickly.
“Our frozen pizzas and toasted ravioli are very popular as take-and-bake options,” LaRuffa said. “I think the action of baking them and filling the house with those wonderful smells is comforting for our customers, and that makes me happy. Whatever we can do to make things a little easier and offer comfort, that’s what we’ll do.”
Farotto’s has also been offering wine, beer and liquor with its curbside service. The restaurant is also developing new quarantine-inspired cocktails to add some fun to curbside pick-up.
Blueberry Hill
Joe Edwards, who owns several properties in the Delmar Loop, made the challenging decision to halt service entirely at his popular restaurant Blueberry Hill.
“It’s difficult with the menu we have. There’s certain cuisines that lend themselves to carryout and others that don’t,” said Edwards. “People love certain things that are great when they’re put on the table fresh and warm, but not so great an hour later.”
Edwards has laid off most of his staff at Blueberry Hill, which is closed until further notice along with his other Loop establishments including Pin-Up Bowl, the Peacock Diner, Moonrise Hotel, and show venues The Pageant and Delmar Hall. He plans to reach out to former employees once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Edwards said he isn’t concerned about the restaurant’s fate. While he is considering launching a limited menu for carry out or delivery in the near future, for now he’s focusing on improving Blueberry Hill.
“I’m taking this time to make lots of repairs, do some deep cleaning and make everything spic and span so that when we reopen we’ll be ready,” he said.
Olive + Oak
The pandemic caught Old Webster’s Olive + Oak in the middle of an expansion project. According to owner Mark Hinkle, who co-owns the popular upscale eatery with Greg Ortyl, efforts have not been halted on their plans to move into a larger space down the street, from 102 W. Lockwood Ave. to 216 W. Lockwood Ave.
Currently, the restaurant is open for a limited carryout menu focusing on burgers on Wednesdays and Fridays, with more traditional Olive + Oak fare offered Sundays and Mondays. The burgers, which are offered in limited numbers, have sold out every day they’ve been offered so far.
Though he had to furlough most of his employees, Hinkle said he hopes that increased curbside capabilities after the move will allow him to rehire them.
“Service has gone down with everything going on. But the move is moving right along and we’re hoping to move our curbside operation to the new location,” he said. “We’re on target to be fully operational, or at least have the ability to be, by late June.”
According to new guidelines announced by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, beginning May 18, restaurants are permitted to seat guests inside, though tables must be at least six feet apart. But Hinkle said he is not planning to reopen Olive + Oak by that date.
“My opinion is it’s ridiculous to try to bring a limited number of people into a full service restaurant. The model makes no sense from a financial point of view. Our restaurant is about more than just serving people food for money; it’s about an experience,” he said. “Until we see that it’s truly safe and we can operate in a normal manner, I don’t see us jumping back in. Maybe when we get down the street, we’ll have a lot of space and we can consider it.”
The Frisco Barroom
Another popular Webster eatery, The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Boulevard, opened curbside service and takeout just this week. In addition to a limited menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and sides, the restaurant is also trying out a “market preorder,” through which customers can — with a two-day lead time — order bulk portions of certain food elements, such as fish dip, roast beef or other deli items.
“We were able to bring a lot of our employees back,” said Marketing Director Kaitlyn Henke. “We will continue to rebuild our team as the carryout program grows.”
Henke said The Frisco Barroom is not planning to open May 18, when county stay-at-home mandates loosen up, and that the establishment is “taking things as they come,” despite strong demand for the location’s return.
“People have definitely wanted us to reopen,” she said. “I post everything on social media, and I’ve seen a good response. They’re excited. We’re expectant of lots of customers.”