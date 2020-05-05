While St. Louis City and St. Louis County are not yet ready to lift their stay-at-home orders, the Saint Louis County Council will hold it's regular meeting tonight (Tuesday, May 5) at 6:30 p.m., and residents may provide comments prior to the meeting.
Citizens who would like to provide input on the county's re-opening plan, the stay-at-home order or any other issue can submit comments until 5:30 p.m. via email to councilcomments@stlouisco.com. All comments received by 5:30 p.m. will be read by the county clerk during the public forum portion of the meeting.
A name and physical address must be provided with all comments. If a name and address is not provided, the comment will not be read. Comments must be 400 words or less, which is roughly the equivalent of three minutes of verbal communication — the same allotment allowed during public forum at in-person Saint Louis County Council meetings. If comments are more than 400 words, the clerk will only read and record the first 400 words.
