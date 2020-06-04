Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival organizers Joe Rath and Brian Ward aren't optimistic about the prospect of this year’s popular festival taking place in September. The two men spoke at a work session prior to the June 2 Webster Groves council meeting.
Ward said that while he has verbal commitments from all of the bands, he is waiting before signing them to contracts.
“We have nothing in writing because we don’t know if there will be a festival this year,” Ward said.
Rath and Ward said that current St. Louis County social distancing regulations would make a music festival that attracts 6,000 to 7,000 people during evening hours very difficult to pull off.
“I just don’t see how it can be done under current guidelines,” Rath said.
The organizers talked about limiting the crowd size to a more manageable 1,000, but in the end both agreed that the festival should be canceled and moved to 2021 for event’s 20th anniversary.
While the festival requires a special activities permit from the city, the city has no role in whether the festival will take place.