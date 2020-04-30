The attorney for a Webster Groves man who stabbed his stepfather to death with a kitchen knife last weekend said he’s concerned about his client’s mental health and a not guilty plea is planned at this time. He also called the case a tragic situation for everyone involved.
Ryne A. Dobson, a 2017 Webster Groves High School graduate, was charged April 25 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal stabbing of 49-year-old Kevin Nentwig, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, Dobson stabbed Nentwig several times and was seen holding the murder weapon by a witness immediately after the killing. Police have not yet said what might have transpired or led to the attack, but that the investigation is ongoing.
Documents filed with the charges say Dobson made multiple spontaneous statements to police admitting his guilt. However, Clayton attorney William Goldstein said Dobson will plead not guilty at this time.
“We have requested the state's evidence and plan to do our own investigation of all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this situation,” he said. “We are at the very beginning of what I anticipate will be a lengthy process.”
Goldstein added that “we are very concerned about his mental health,” referring to Dobson.
Though he made mention of issues surrounding Dobson's mental health, Goldstein declined to provide any further detail.
“Suffice it to say that is part of the investigation that we will be undertaking,” he said.
Goldstein also offered condolences to the family.
“Our heart is going out to this entire family,” he said. “No matter whose perspective you’re looking at it from, it’s a tragic situation all around.”
The killing happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, at the family’s home in the 800 block of Newport Avenue in Webster Groves, according to Webster Groves Police Capt. Stephen Spear. It was a day after Dobson turned 21.
Both Dobson and Nentwig lived at the residence with other family members. Webster Groves police have not said how many people were in the home at the time, but said no one else was injured.
Capt. Spear said the call to police about a domestic violence in progress, which came in at 1:38 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, came from within the residence. He said he could not disclose who made the call due to the ongoing investigation. Upon arrival, officers discovered Nentwig had already died. Dobson was arrested and taken into custody at the scene.
Dobson’s bond has been set at $1 million. There is a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, but Goldstein said he does not anticipate his client's bond will be reduced.
“Those are heard automatically, but in light of his current mental condition, I don't believe we will be seeking a reduction or that one would be granted,” he said.
The probable cause statement filed with the murder charge said Dobson posed a danger to the community or to any other person because “his gruesome actions show a callous disregard for human life.”
Webster Groves Police Capt. Spear said police have been called to the residence where the incident occurred once in the past year for a “medical” call, but did not provide further details. He said there was also a call to the home in 2019 for a security alarm was accidentally activated.
The only previous charge on Dobson’s record is a misdemeanor traffic violation in Crawford County in March 2019.
We’ll continue to follow this case and provide updates as more information becomes available.